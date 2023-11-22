Bobcats Set to Bus Down to Bayou to Battle Baton Rogue

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are geared up to make the trek down Interstate 81 to Baton Rogue, Louisiana for their inaugural meeting with their fellow expansion franchise, the Baton Rogue Zydeco.

The matchups will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center, which is housing it's first professional hockey franchise in over two decades.

The Bobcats come into the weekend 5th in the Continental Division (1-7-1, 9pts), while the Zydeco enter 6th in the division (1-8-1, 3pts).

Blue Ridge has steadily been building momentum over the past two weekends, showing prowess on offense and consistency in all 200 feet of ice. The trip will be the longest the team has taken so far, but are ready and focused to build on the strong performances the last two weekends and turn that into victories.

The Bobcats have improved on the power play, which currently operates at a season-high 14%. The penalty kill has remained strong, operating at a 75% clip.

Justin Daly looks to remain hotter than a pepper sprout. The Minnesota native has paced the Bobcats offense and then some, already ascending to 4th on the team in points (6 goals, 3 assists) in his first four games in Blue Ridge.

Hunter Hall, Kyle Stevens and Vladislav "Vladechkin" Vlasov are the only three Bobcats in double digits in points, as they look to continue the momentum through Thanksgiving weekend.

Blue Ridge will be getting depth and experience back in the lineup this weekend, as Cody Oakes will make his return from injured reserve.

Both games this weekend will be streamed live on the Bobcats YouTube channel. Black Friday night's game is set for an 8:30 ET (7:30 CT) puck drop, with pregame coverage on the Bobcats YouTube channel set to go at 8:15 ET (7:15 CT). Saturday night's matchup is slated for an 8:00 ET (7:00 CT) start, with pregame coverage on the Bobcats YouTube channel set to begin at 7:45 ET (6:45 CT).

