Road Trip Continues in Biloxi

November 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers continue their southern swing as they visit the Mississippi Sea Wolves on November 24 and 25. The Prowlers beat the Sea Wolves twice in Port Huron on Oct. 24 and 25.

The Prowlers began their seven-game road trip with a pair of victories in Baton Rouge on Nov. 17 and 18. The teams battled back-and-forth the first night before two third-period goals gave Port Huron a two-goal lead it wouldn't relinquish en route to a 6-4 win. The Prowlers flexed their muscles the next night, dominating the shot board 54-34 and the scoreboard 5-1. Liam Freeborn had three points in each game while Brandon Picard and Bryan Parsons extended their point streaks to seven and five games, respectively. Makar Sokolov and Tucker Tynan recorded the victories. Port Huron sits third in the Continental Division as of Wednesday at 4-3-1 with 12 points and is tied in points with Mississippi.

The Sea Wolves dropped both games of a series with the Columbus River Dragons on Nov. 17 and 18 as both teams hosted their home openers. In the first game in Columbus, Mississippi fell behind 3-0 in the second and couldn't come back. Hugo Koch made it a one-goal game late in the third but that's as close as it got with the final being 5-3. The next night in Biloxi, the score was 5-0 Dragons in the second as they overpowered the Sea Wolves. Jackson Bond got a couple back for a 5-2 final. Joseph Sheppard took the loss both nights, making 78 saves on the weekend. Mississippi is fourth in the Continental at 4-4-1 with 12 points, tied with the Prowlers. The Sea Wolves face the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Nov. 22 before their two-game set this weekend against Port Huron.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 2-0)

Oct. 27 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Sea Wolves 6

Oct. 28 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sea Wolves 4 (OT)

LAST MEETING

The Prowlers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period but Mississippi battled back. The Sea Wolves tied the game before the end of the frame and took the lead on Chuck Costello's third-period strike. Port Huron took advantage of late penalties as Tristan Simm tied the game with 14 seconds to go in regulation and Vincent Dekumbis got the overtime winner to complete the weekend sweep. Makar Sokolov made 33 saves for his first FPHL victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Liam Freeborn (F) - Freeborn led the way for Port Huron last weekend with a pair of three-point games in Baton Rouge. He has 11 points in four career games against Mississippi.

Sea Wolves - Joakim Nilsson (F) - Nilsson has provided a huge boost for the Mississippi offense with 11 goals in seven games since joining the team. He began his FPHL career on a six-game goal streak that included four multi-goal games until Saturday night's affair with Columbus.

STAT CENTRAL

Matt Graham (PHP) became the third player to score 100 goals in a Prowlers' uniform on Friday in Baton Rouge...Sea Wolves Yianni Liarakos (2.9) and Joakim Nilsson (2.6) lead the FPHL in points per game...The Prowlers have scored five or more goals in all eight meetings ever held between these teams...The Sea Wolves have the most goals for (42) and are tied for the most goals against (49) in the Continental

SERIES SCHEDULE

November 24, 8:05 P.M. eastern at Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Biloxi, MS)

November 25, 7:05 P.M. eastern at Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Biloxi, MS)

Both games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.