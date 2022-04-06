Hat Tricks Host Wolves for Dollar Beer Night

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (32-19-3, 94 pts) return home to face the Watertown Wolves (40-11-3, 119 pts) on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the 15th meeting of the season between the Hat Tricks and Wolves. Watertown has won nine of them, but seven of those nine wins have been in Watertown.

Danbury is in the home stretch of the season. Of the Hat Tricks' final seven full games (the eighth game remaining was suspended after one period), five are at home in Danbury Arena where the Hat Tricks are 22-3 this season.

The Hat Tricks trail Columbus for second place by .013 percent in the points-percentage column of the standings. Winning their home games will give Danbury a chance at second place in the standings and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Watertown recently clinched the No. 1 spot in the FPHL standings and have the best goal-differential in the league by 63 goals (+103).

They will host the Watertown Wolves on Wednesday, before heading to Binghamton on Friday. Danbury wraps up a busy week with home games against Binghamton on Saturday and Sunday.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and tickets are available below. The game can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

