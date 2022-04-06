Hat Tricks Fall to Wolves

Danbury Hat Tricks forward Tom Mele (right) vs. the Watertown Wolves

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Danbury Hat Tricks forward Tom Mele (right) vs. the Watertown Wolves(Danbury Hat Tricks)

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (32-20-3, 94 pts) fell 3-0 to the Watertown Wolves (41-11-3, 122 pts) on Wednesday night at home.

The loss is just the fourth at home all season for Danbury. It was a scoreless game until late in the second when Andrew Harrison converted on a power play for Watertown.

It remained a 1-0 lead for the Wolves until 1:03 remained in the game, when Watertown scored into Danbury's empty net.

Colin Chmelka scored his second empty-netter of the night to make it a 3-0 game with 18 seconds left in the third.

Pete Di Salvo made 28 saves on 29 shots faced before being pulled with the team down 1-0 late. His team-leading save percentage jumped to .908 in the loss on Wednesday.

The Hat Tricks fired 32 shots of their own on Watertown goaltender Gregory Hussey, but Danbury couldn't find a way to put any pucks past him.

Danbury is back in action on Friday on the road against the Binghamton Black Bears.

