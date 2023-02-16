Hat Tricks Host Treasure Contest February 24th, Youth Sports Night February 25th

Danbury, CT - On Friday, February 24th, fans will have the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card to the Hat Tricks game against the Port Huron Prowlers.

During the first intermission, the Hat Tricks will host an on-ice contest where one fan will win a $500 Visa gift card.

Participants must be at least 18-or-older and MUST pre-register to be eligible for the treasure hunt.

All registrants for the treasure hunt will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family of all registrants.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Danbury Arena!

Youth Sports Night @ Danbury Arena on February 25th!

Danbury, CT- On February 25th, the Hat Tricks are inviting all youth sports athletes to the 7:00 PM game against the Port Huron Prowlers to enjoy Youth Sports Night at the Danbury Arena! All complimentary ticket to the game, hot dog, beverage, and arcade card.

Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family of all athletes.

All athletes must pre-register.

Any questions can be directed to Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

We look forward to welcoming all our young athlete friends to the Danbury Ice Arena!

