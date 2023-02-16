Mammoth Land Gibbs and Richards from Danbury

Elmira N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth have acquired Forward Luke Richards and Defenseman Kody Gibbs from the Danbury Hat Tricks in exchange for future considerations.

Richards comes to Elmira by way of Wilkes- Barre, Pennsylvania. This season for the rabbits Richards played in 31 games and had 7 goals and 14 assists for 21 points. Prior to Danbury the 5'10" forward played in the EHL for Team Maryland and had 7 points in 9 games.

Kody Gibbs is a 6'4" defenseman from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gibbs played 26 games this season for the Hat Tricks and had 7 assists. The rookie d-man played last season in the MJHL for the Winnipeg Freeze and totaled 9 points in 46 games.

The Mammoth newcomers will be in the lineup this weekend as The Herd travel to Watertown on Friday Night and have back-to-back home games against Binghamton and Watertown. Saturday will be a 6:35 puck drop against the Black Bears and a Sunday matinee makeup game at 3:05 against the Watertown Wolves.

