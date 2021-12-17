Hat Tricks Host Prowlers for Second of Three

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (11-3-1, 32 pts) host the Port Huron Prowlers (6-8-1, 18 pts) for the second of three-straight on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks had 14 players record a point in Thursday night's 8-6 win over the Prowlers. Danbury has won six consecutive games heading into Friday's contest.

Vinnie Susi and Cory Anderson both recorded three points in the win, catalyzing the Hat Tricks' offense.

Danbury has won four-out-of-five games against the Prowlers this season. Friday's game will be the fifth game of a seven-game homestand. Through four games, the Hat Tricks are unbeaten.

Friday night will be NICU Night at Danbury Arena, where all NICU staff will be honored with a complimentary ticket, beverage and hot dog.

Register below to secure your complimentary items.

Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. and tickets are available. The game will be available on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

