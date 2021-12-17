Black Bears Defeat Thunder 5-2

December 17, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release









Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyler Gjurich (right) vs. the Delaware Thunder

(Binghamton Black Bears) Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyler Gjurich (right) vs. the Delaware Thunder(Binghamton Black Bears)

DELAWARE - Nikita Ivashkin scored twice and Joe Sheppard made 41 saves as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder on the road Friday night, 5-2.

Geno DeAngelo opened the scoring 10:26 into the game to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead. From below the goal line, Kyle Stevens found DeAngelo on the left side and he put in his fourth of the year. The lone assist was credited to Stevens on the opening goal.

Just under three minute later, Josh Newberg gave the Black Bears a two-goal lead. Bret Parker found Newberg who blasted a low shot that beat goaltender Mike Cosentino. The goal was Newberg's seventh of the year with assists from Parker and Egor Nosov at 13:18. Binghamton took a 2-0 lead into the intermission along with a 19-12 shot advantage.

Nikita Ivashkin scored twice in the second period to extend Binghamton's lead. Ivashkin took a pass in the neutral zone off the glass and cut to the net beating Consentino to give the Black Bears a 3-1 lead. Assists on the goal were given Kyle Powell and Nosov at 4:44. After the goal, Trevor Babin replaced Cosentino in net for Delaware.

Delaware got on the board at the 5:20 mark of the second as JC Moritz took a pass and stepped into the left circle firing a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Joe Sheppard. Adam Morgan and Alex Basey collected the assists and Binghamton's lead was decreased to 3-1.

Ivashkin struck again, this time shorthanded, at 12:41 of the middle frame as he let a wrister go that sailed by Babin to give the Black Bears a 4-1 lead. The goal was unassisted, and Binghamton took the three-goal lead into the final period.

Tyler Gjurich scored his first with the Black Bears on the power play in the third period. Thomas Aldworth set up Gjurich in the left circle and he fired a shot by Babin. Gjurich's goal came 2:56 into the third with assists from Aldworth and Nosov for a 5-1 lead.

Brandon Lucchesi scored at the 5:45 mark for Delaware and Binghamton finished with a 5-2 win.

The Black Bears return home tomorrow, December 18 for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by 98.1 The Hawk to benefit the against rival Watertown at 7:00 p.m.! Live music on the concourse, happy hour drink specials from 5:30 p.m. until puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Fans will be able to meet and get photos with Santa throughout the game. All stuffed animals donated during Teddy Bear Toss will be given to the Crime Victim Assistance Center's Child Advocacy Program.

