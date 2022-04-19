Hat Tricks Host First Ever Playoff Game Tonight

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks return home on Tuesday night for Game 2 of the FPHL Quarterfinals against the Binghamton Black Bears. Binghamton leads the best-of-three series 1-0.

On Monday night in Binghamton, Danbury led by two going into the third period, but the Black Bears roared back and forced overtime.

Binghamton ultimately won in the extra period to make Tuesday's game in Danbury an elimination game for the Hat Tricks.

In the Game 1 loss, Steve Mele scored twice as his line generated consistent pressure on the Black Bears. Mele played with Dustin Jesseau and Adam Dauda in Game 1 as all three recorded multiple points in the loss.

The Hat Tricks never trailed in Game 1 until Binghamton's overtime goal to end the game. They will come home to Danbury on Tuesday searching for a win to keep their season alive.

All fans are encouraged to wear orange to Danbury Ice Arena on Tuesday night as each home playoff game for the Hat Tricks will be an orange-out.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. in Danbury and tickets are available here. Game 2 can also be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel beginning at 7:15.

