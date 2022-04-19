Three 3rd Period Goals Gives Carolina Game 1 Win

Port Huron - Tonight kicked off the first-round matchup in a best of three series between the Port Huron Prowlers and the Carolina Thunderbirds. A significant change in tonight's game from the season series is that the Thunderbirds are without starting goalie Chris Paulin, so they had to turn to Nick Modica, who has played sparingly in the past few months. For the Prowlers, they went with Corey Simons in between the pipes, which has been rock solid since returning from injury.

The Prowlers came out of the gate on fire, scoring forty-one seconds into the game when Justin Brausen finished a pass from Dalton Jay to put the Prowlers up 1-0. For most of the period, the Prowlers controlled the tempo outshooting the Thunderbirds 16-8. The Prowlers came very close to making this a 2-0 game several times, but since the first shot of the game, Modica has been a brick wall in between the pipes.

Carolina found the equalizer five minutes into the period when Gus Ford made some beautiful moves to get by the Prowlers defense when he dished it off to Dawson Baker, who finished it to tie the game at one. Modica made spectacular saves in the period to keep the game tied at one. One in particular, with about a minute remaining in the period, he took away what looked like a for sure goal. At the end of two periods, the Prowlers were outshooting the thunderbirds 24-16.

The Thunderbirds found the back of the net three times in the period and came away with the win. The biggest backbreaker of all the goals was an own goal off of Paul Arnott that really sunk the Prowlers, and then the Thunderbirds scored two more unanswered. The Prowlers made it exciting by scoring two late goals, but the 4th goal was the deciding factor and allows Carolina to take a 1-0 series lead. Game two will be tomorrow night in Carolina at 7 pm.

