Hat Tricks Host Carolina

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (28-15-3, 82 pts) begin a three-in-three stretch at home Thursday against the Carolina Thunderbirds (22-19-3, 65 pts).

Danbury continues a stretch of six games in nine days on Thursday. Last weekend, the Hat Tricks traveled to Georgia to play three games against the Columbus River Dragons.

After three days off, they return home to play Carolina on Thursday and Binghamton on Friday before traveling to Binghamton to finish the stretch on Saturday.

With 16 games left, the Hat Tricks are fighting for the second seed in the FPHL playoffs. That would earn them a bye in the first round and home-ice in the second round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Through 46 games, Jonny Ruiz has led the Hat Tricks the entire way. His 39 goals are third in the league and his 70 points are fourth in the FPHL. Ruiz and Kuznetsov (57) are the only Hat Tricks with more than 40 points this season, however seven Danbury players are averaging at least one point-per-game.

Carolina's offense is paced by Gus Ford and captain John Buttitta. Ford's 28 goals and 62 points lead the team with nine of his goals coming on the power play. Buttitta leads the team in assists with 35 and only trails Ford with 57 points.

From 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, the Hat Tricks are hosting $1 Draft Night in the Axe Tricks Lounge.

Thursday's puck-drop is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

