Hat Tricks And Thunderbirds Suspended On Thursday Night

March 10, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury - Thursday night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds has been suspended after the first period and will be made up at a later date.

After one period, Danbury leads 3-0 on goals from Aaron Atwell (1), Tobias Odjick (9) and Dmitry Kuznetsov (29).

