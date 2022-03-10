Hat Tricks And Thunderbirds Suspended On Thursday Night
March 10, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Danbury - Thursday night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds has been suspended after the first period and will be made up at a later date.
After one period, Danbury leads 3-0 on goals from Aaron Atwell (1), Tobias Odjick (9) and Dmitry Kuznetsov (29).
Check out the Danbury Hat Tricks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2022
- Hat Tricks And Thunderbirds Suspended On Thursday Night - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Hat Tricks Host Carolina - Danbury Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.