Hat Tricks Hold on in Poughkeepsie, Nudge Past Venom 5-4

March 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. - Chase Harwell and Aleksandr Vasilyev each scored two goals and the Hat Tricks took down HC Venom, 5-4, at McCann Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Harwell opened the scoring for the Hat Tricks in the first period. The second-year center buried his 20th goal of the season at 9:06, supplying Danbury with a 1-0 lead. Vasilyev, who missed the last six games while on the 15-day injury reserve, scored unassisted on the breakaway to double the lead.

HC Venom countered with a goal at 17:06 as Ivan Ponivanov's snapshot from the left circle reduced the lead to 2-1.

The middle frame was back and forth. Xavier Abdella's stretch pass met Cory Anderson in the offensive zone andAnderson moved Danbury ahead, 3-1, at 5:21. Anderson potted his second goal in his last four outings.

But HC Venom used two Danbury minors to tie the game at three. Dzianis Zaichyk cashed in at 10:07 of the second on Chase Harwell's high-sticking penalty. Xavier Abdella sat for interference and Jonas Leas deflected home Mark Pozsar's wrist shot with 8:01 left.

Vasilyev gave the Hat Tricks a 5-3 lead with nearly eight minutes remaining in the third from the right circle. The 35-year-old forward logged his first two-goal outing since Danbury's win against HC Venom (6-5W) on Jan. 3.

HC Venom's Steven Ford's takeaway in Danbury's zone paid off, however. Ford dropped for Zaichyk, who scored shorthanded in the slot to make it a 5-4 game at 15:53.

Frankie McClendon made 26 saves to win his sixth start in a row. The ninth-year netminder improved to 8-1-1 and is three wins from tying his most in a single season (11) from 2022-23.

With the win, Danbury finished its three-game road trip with six points (2-1) and has won 19 of its last 26 games (15-4-3-4). The Hat Tricks have won six of their last eight road contests.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the Dashers for the start of a two-game set on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

