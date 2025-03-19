Rock Lobsters Skin Snakes

March 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 7-2 Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.

The first period was one to forget for the Snakes, as goals from Garrett Milan and Kayson Gallant put the Rock Lobsters out in front after just three minutes of play.

Faking a slapper than wristing one home, Carter Shinkaruk made it 3-0 at the 12:05 mark of the first period.

Zach Papapetros registered his first point as a Rock Lobster, lofting a pass over the head of Gallant who fed Filip Virgili for the team's fourth goal of the period.

Monroe gave itself something to build off of going back into the tunnel, scoring through Ben Stefanini with less than a minute to go before the first intermission.

Two FPHL players of Greek heritage scored less than a minute apart. Papapetros took the momentum earned from his first point and scored his first professional goal with a tight angle shot; Yianni Liarakos then logged his 142nd FPHL goal.

After initially getting deprived of his first Athens goal, Avery Smith went on to score two in the third period and earn first-star honors on the night.

Andrew Stefura, who signed for the team Wednesday morning, made his mark with three assists.

William Lavalliere also stood out, as the French-Canadian netminder logged 42 saves on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (38-7-3, 106 pts) finish off this three-game series against the Monroe Moccasins tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. EST.

