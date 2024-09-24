Hat Tricks Fan Event at Charter Oak Brewing Co. Tomorrow

September 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







TOMORROW, Sept. 25, from 6-8 p.m. the Hat Tricks and Charter Oak Brewing Co. are hosting a fan event to celebrate the kickoff of the renewed partnership and to get everyone excited for the upcoming season! The event will be held at Charter Oak Brewing Company (39B Shelter Rock Rd, Danbury).

All fans in attendance, 21 and older, will receive one complimentary beer courtesy of the Hat Tricks. Plus, fans can enjoy Charter Oak's ten fresh beers on tap, brewery games, and food trucks.

Please RSVP to herm@danburyhattricks.com to reserve your spot.

