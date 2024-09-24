Bobcats, Wilderness Mountain Water Co. Strike Partnership

September 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that Wilderness Mountain Water Company has joined as a corporate partner for the 2024-2025 hockey season.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Wilderness Mountain Water Company to the Bobcats family," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Their commitment to quality in the water they produce and their impact on our community matches perfectly with our commitment to quality and community in everything we do on and off the ice."

Wilderness Mountain Water Company's deliciously refreshing brand of naturally and locally sourced water will be available at Hitachi Energy Arena concession stands for all Bobcats home games and all arena events year-round.

Wilderness Mountain Water Company will be the official sponsor of the Bobcats Coach's Show, to be held live weekly at Crossroads Social House. The company will also be the official sponsor of every Bobcats power play, as well as pre and postgame shows for Bobcats broadcasts on BobcatsTV on YouTube and 96.5 FM The Cat (WCGX).

Everything in every can of Wilderness Mountain Water Co.'s products is locally sourced right here in Southwest Virginia, from the company's Artesian well located 3,300 feet above sea level high atop the ridges of the Blue Ridge Mountains in nearby Bland, VA. Every can they produce, and every can fans drink, serves as a symbol of community pride. The company's well also serves as a bottling source for Liquid Death Mountain Water.

All product is produced at 54 degrees Fahrenheit every day to ensure the highest quality water possible. Wilderness Mountain Water has been producing exceptionally pure, sustainable and naturally flowing Artesian water for over a century, and is committed to continuing to do so for years to come. To learn more, visit them online at https://www.wildernessmountain.com/.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Half and full season ticket packages are now on sale. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans are also now on sale. Stay tuned to the Bobcats social media for information on single-game tickets, which will go on sale at a soon to be announced date. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

