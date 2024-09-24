Rockers Announce Partnership with the Apollo Group US and Artemis Patrol & Security

September 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The Rockers are pleased to announce their partnership with The Apollo Group US and Artemis Patrol & Security ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Apollo Group US is a veteran owned and operated business that takes great pride in their core values of dedication, proficiency, clarity, and confidentiality. These values are the backbone to The Apollo Group US team and align greatly with the values of the Motor City Rockers and what the team sees in an ideal partner.

Come to a Rockers game and experience the great security and other services provided by the team at The Apollo Group US and Artemis Patrol and Security.

In lieu of this partnership, the Rockers are happy to say that Artemis Patrol and Security is the Official Security Provider of the Motor City Rockers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024

Rockers Announce Partnership with the Apollo Group US and Artemis Patrol & Security - Motor City Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.