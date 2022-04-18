Hat Tricks Fall in Overtime in Game 1

April 18, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks fell in Game 1 of the FPHL Quarterfinals 5-4 to the Binghamton Black Bears in overtime on Monday night.

Danbury began Game 1 with a three-goal first period to take a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Steve Mele scored twice in the opening frame as the Mele, Adam Dauda and Dustin Jesseau line got the Hat Tricks off to a hot start. In between Mele's two goals, Jonny Ruiz capitalized on a Binghamton turnover to score a short-handed goal and put the Hat Tricks up 2-0 at the time.

Binghamton got a power-play goal late in the first, but Mele's second of the period came at 18:58 and Danbury regained a two-goal lead at the end of the first.

The Black Bears scored just 41 seconds into the second period, before Danbury responded at 3:24 with Dauda's first of the playoffs. Dauda and Mele each recorded three points and Jesseau added a pair of assists as the Hat Tricks held a two-goal lead into the third.

To start the third, Binghamton scored twice in the first 3:28 of the period. Danbury settled in after that and despite multiple power-play chances for Binghamton, Pete Di Salvo made multiple stops to keep the game tied.

Over regulation, Di Salvo made 30 saves in the Hat Tricks net, but Danbury couldn't find the go-ahead goal late in the third and the game went to overtime.

At 6:19 of overtime, Tyson Kirkby put a rebound chance past Di Salvo to win the game for Binghamton.

Both teams return to Danbury on Tuesday for Game 2 as the Hat Tricks look to avoid elimination. Puck drop is at 7:30 and can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

