Prowlers vs Thunderbirds Playoff Preview

April 18, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Tonight will kick off the best of 3 playoff matchup between the Port Huron Prowlers and the Carolina Thunderbirds. This was a very even matchup throughout the season, with the Prowlers beating the Thunderbirds seven times in thirteen games. The Prowlers have had the edge lately against the Thunderbirds of late, only losing two times in their last six matchups, with one of the losses being in OT.

Head coach and GM Matt Graham had this to say about the start of the Playoffs

"Playoffs are a new season, everyone starts with a clean slate. We really like where we are heading into this and feel that we're poised to make a run. Everything we have been doing the past month is to prepare for these next three weeks. We gave some key guys nights off last weekend now everyone is prepared and excited to get going tonight."

The Prowlers key players in the series are goalie Corey Simons. Since coming back from injury, Simons has been a brick wall in net, and if he continues that strong play, they have a great chance of advancing to the next round. Another key player will be Dalton Jay, who, when hot, is one of the best scorers in the league. Lastly, Alex Johnson was a tremendous goal-scoring defenseman this past season, tying the single-season record in FPHL history.

For the Thunderbirds, their offense goes through Gus Ford and John Buttitta. If the Prowlers can slow them down, they will have a good chance of advancing. In net, the Thunderbirds will go with former Prowler Chris Paulin.

Expect this to be a physical and hard-hitting series as these teams do not seem to like each other, and in playoff hockey, the physicality always gets dialed up. There is still time to get tickets for tonight's game, and we need all of you, their Prowlers nation, to give us an incredible home-ice advantage. If you are coming to the game tonight, it will be a whiteout, so dress accordingly. If you cannot attend tonight's game, you can watch the game on the Prowlers YouTube channel. You can watch games two and three(if necessary) on the Thunderbirds YouTube page. We can't wait to see you all tonight Prowlers Nation! Go, Prowlers!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.