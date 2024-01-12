Hat Tricks Erase Three Goal Deficit in Third, Win Fifth Straight

For the third consecutive game against Binghamton, the Hat Tricks overcame a three-goal deficit to edge out a 5-4 shootout win Friday night. The Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to five and have victories in six of the last seven games.

