Hat Tricks Erase Three Goal Deficit in Third, Win Fifth Straight
January 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
For the third consecutive game against Binghamton, the Hat Tricks overcame a three-goal deficit to edge out a 5-4 shootout win Friday night. The Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to five and have victories in six of the last seven games.
