Balanced Attack Leads Prowlers Past Wolves

The Port Huron Prowlers opened up their three-in-three with the Watertown Wolves by picking up a 5-1 win at McMorran Place on Jan. 12. 10 different Prowlers found the scoresheet in the victory.

"We played well enough to win the game," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "We can still improve on a lot of things, a lot of areas of our game are lacking. All in all, I saw a lot of good things."

Dan Chartrand opened the scoring with under two minutes to go in the first as he picked Lincoln Gingerich's pocket and avoided the poke check from Josh Rosenzweig before sliding the puck home on the back hand. 1:03 later, Tucker Scantlebury feathered a pass from the slot down to the side of the cage where Evan Foley tapped home his fifth of the season.

In the second, Dalton Jay entered offensive territory and picked the corner over Rosenzweig's glove to make it 3-0.

"Parsons made a good-looking play, bouncing it off the boards," Jay said. "I skated into it and it was just a natural shot that I have. I just grabbed the puck and I looked and shot it."

It was the first goal in nine games for Jay and he was named the game's second star.

"It's been nine games since the last time I scored so I just closed my eyes and shot the puck," Jay joked.

The Wolves got one back later in that period when William Godbout's shot hit Vladislav Pavlov in the slot and bounced in to get Watertown on the board.

Three minutes after that, Dalton Young slid a pass right on Tucker Scantlebury's tape and he tapped it home from the slot to restore the three-goal lead.

The Marysville, MI native got another assist in the third when Sam Marit caused a turnover and Young swung around the net and fed the puck to the back door where Tristan Simm lofted it over the outstretched pad of backup goaltender Spencer Kozlowski.

Scantlebury and Young both finished with two points as Scantlebury was named the first star of the game. The third star was Makar Sokolov who made 27 saves in net.

Trevor Lord got his team-high 23rd assist of the season for Watertown. Rosenzweig gave up four goals on 24 shots in 40 minutes while Kozlowski stopped 12 of 13 in the third.

The teams battle for the second time on Saturday, Jan. 13 with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

