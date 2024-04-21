Hat Tricks Eliminated in 4-1 Loss to Motor City

April 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







FRASER, MI - The Hat Tricks were eliminated from the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs on Sunday night in a 4-1 loss to Motor City. The Rockers snatched a three-goal lead late in the second period and Motor City netminder Trevor Babin stole the show, especially down the stretch, stopping 42 of 43 shots on goal. Scott Coash, Motor City's leading goal scorer in the regular season, buried two for the Rockers.

With the Rockers on the power play, 3:22 into the first, Coash received a cross-slot pass from Lane King and one-timed it in from the top of the right circle to put the Rockers on the board early. The goal marked the first time the Rockers scored in the opening period of the series.

At 8:28, Mike Winn settled the puck in the near corner, charged to the goal, and went bar down over the shoulder of McCollum to push the lead to 2-0.

With just 46 seconds remaining in the second period, Coash wristed the puck from the top of the right circle past McCollum for his second of the night and a 3-0 lead.

In the third period, the Hat Tricks showed some desperation pulling the goalie with around eight minutes to go. 13:28 in the final frame, rookie Billy Berry gave the Hat Tricks some life, lifting the puck under the bar to beat Babin for Danbury's only goal.

With the net empty and the Hat Tricks pressing for another goal, TJ Delaney added the empty netter ultimately ending Danbury's season.

With the win, Motor City advances to the second round of playoffs and will face the Empire Division Regular Season Champion Binghamton Black Bears in the Divisional Final.

