Rockers Fall in Game 2 Behind Hat Tricks 4-2 Win

April 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers home win streak was snapped, 4-2, by Danbury in an elimination game at Big Boy Arena on Saturday night.

Game 3 will be Sunday at 5:05pm at Big Boy Arena as the winner of the series will take on the Binghamton Black Bears in the Empire Division Finals next week

Leading the way for the Hat Tricks was Kolby Johnson who secured two goals, including the game winning goal in his seventh game as a college signee. The Trinity Western Spartan opened the scoring with the lone goal in the first period when he roofed a centering pass from Nick DiNicola with 5:37 to play in the period for his first goal of the series.

His second goal, that would later prove to be the game winning goal, came at the 4:21 mark of the third period when he fired a shot from the far side circle from a shallow angle that beat Trevor Babin.

The Rockers answered Johnson's goal, 1-1, at the 7:23 mark of the second period when TJ Sneath earned his second goal of the series after netting the game winner in overtime a night ago.

Forward Lane King centered the pass along the point to Josh Colten who ripped a shot at a screened Connor McCollum that was deflected by Sneath for his 21st of the season. Danbury regained the lead, 2-1, when Daniel McKitrick slipped into the slot, and scored as he fell to the ice for his second of the weekend with 7:35 to play in the second period.

Motor City pulled back within one, 3-2, on a power play goal by Colten at the 6:35 mark of the third period when Sneath carried the puck around the net and centered it to the slot for Colten's quick blast.

Danbury ended any chance of a comeback late in the third period when Jonny Ruiz intercepted a pass during a Rocker power play and netted a short-handed goal when he beat Babin with a back-hand shot for his second of the series and 40th of the season.

