Hat Tricks Close Three Game Weekend vs Delaware Thunder

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks conclude their three-game weekend with a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Delaware Thunder. This is the only Sunday home game of the regular season for the Hat Tricks.

Danbury (37-7-5) enters the Sunday duel tied for the most points in the FPHL, leading the Empire Division with 108 points, leading the second placed Binghamton Black Bears by 16 points. Delaware (6-39-3) sits in fifth place in the Empire Division and is coming off their biggest win of the season, having beaten the Continental Division leading Columbus River Dragons 4-3, led by a 41 save effort by Spencer Kozlowski and a three-point game for Danila Milushkin.

Tobias Odjick paced the second highest Hat Tricks scoring output of the season with a two-goal, four-point night. Meanwhile, Brian Wilson stopped 46 shots and added two assists.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube channel. Chris Lynch has the call.

