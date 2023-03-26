Rockers Special Teams Defeat Black Bears 8-4 on Saturday Night

Fraser, MI - Motor City continues to play its best hockey as the season rapidly comes to a close, as the Rockers doubled up Binghamton 8-4 on Saturday night.

Just like Saturday night, the Rockers took an early lead.

4:36 into the first period, Mike Winn carried the puck deep into the offensive zone and wrapped the puck around the net in front of Cade Lambdin who put away his seventh of the season for a 1-0 lead. Cam Yarwood evened the score, 1-1, on the powerplay for the second time this weekend with 4:56 to play in the period.

The Rockers (28-16-6) retook the lead, 2-1, on a quick wrister from Declan Conway for his 21st of the season from the far side circle.

Special teams dominated the scoresheet in the second period as the Black Bears evened the score again, 2-2, 1:30 into the middle frame off the stick of Tyson Kirkby.

The Rockers regained the lead with the main advantage when Scott Coash sniped the near side corner for his 7th power play goal of the season for a 3-2 lead. The lead expanded when Motor City had to kill a penalty and Derek Makimaa earned a rare short handed breakaway that he put away for his second short handed goal of the season for a 4-2 lead.

Binghamton was able to get one back, however, when Tyler Gjurich beat Trevor Babin that pulled the Black Bears within one, 4-3, with 5:12 to play in the second period.

While working hard on the PK, the Rockers earned another short-handed goal when Coash fired the puck on net during a 2-on-1 that was initially stopped. Lambdin put in the rebound for a 5-3 as the Rockers were killing the second half of a 5-on-3.

The third period belonged to Motor City where the Rockers had three more goals.

Early in the final period, Connor Inger put in a rebound off a Coash shot for a 6-3 lead. 40-seconds later Makimaa earned another breakaway thanks to a nice break out pass by Babin that broke the water bottle as he went top shelf for a 7-3 lead.

Jamie Milam earned his third goal of the weekend on a Rocker power play midway through the final period on a hard shot from the point for a 8-3 lead. Jake Schultz was able to cut back into the lead, 8-4, on a rebound shot from point blank range for his first of the weekend.

The red hot Rockers will travel to Port Huron to start the final home-and-home of the I-94 Rivalry on Friday before hosting the Prowlers on Saturday, April 1st at Big Boy Arena.

