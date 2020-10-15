Hat Tricks Add Local Forward Zach White

The Danbury Hat Tricks have added a local kid to their forward corps.

Milford native Zach White has officially signed with the team for the 2020-21 season. White, 24, played junior hockey in the local area, skating for the Brewster Bulldogs and the New York Applecore of the EHL. He earned a commitment to the Curry College Colonels, where he was named team captain his senior season. White led the team in scoring that year, posting 39 points in 23 games.

After graduating, White briefly played for the Fayetteville Marksmen in the SPHL. He joined the Dogs de Cholet in France last season, leading the team in goals with 16. That marker ranked seventh in the league.

"We are excited with the addition of Zach," commented head coach Anthony Bohn. "He's from Connecticut, so it's going to be nice for him to be able to play so close to home. He'll bring a high-energy game that we think fits in with an already solid core."

White is the third Connecticut-born player to sign with the Danbury Hat Tricks. Tyler Hackett (Branford, CT) signed a PTO with the team earlier this summer, while Nick DiNicola (Wolcott, CT) played five games for the team last season. DiNicola netted a hat trick in his first game for his hometown team.

The Danbury Hat Tricks will be releasing information about their schedule and ticket information shortly. The team will be hosting a virtual meet-and-greet with new head coach Anthony Bohn on their Youtube channel Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 pm.

