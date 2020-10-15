Dillon Kelley Re-Signs With Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are bringing back a key contributor for the 2020-21 campaign, as netminder Dillon Kelley has officially re-signed with the team.

"We're pleased and excited to have DK back in Danbury," commented head coach Anthony Bohn. "He was one of the pieces that helped solidify our goaltender position last season and we look forward to seeing him compete to be one of the best goalies in the league."

Kelley made an immediate impact after joining the team from the Fayetteville Marksmen last season. He stopped 45 of 47 in his first start with the team, besting the Carolina Thunderbirds to give the Hat Tricks their first franchise victory. He went on to post a 13-6-1 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Kelley's defining moment came at the end of January, when he started four games in as many nights against the Watertown Wolves and Carolina Thunderbirds. His three-game sweep of Carolina propelled the Hat Tricks on their way to an Eastern Division Championship.

"It was a no brainer to come back to Danbury," Kelley explained. "When I arrived last season, the organization as a whole from top to bottom was so welcoming and made me feel valuable to the team almost instantly. They believed and put trust in me right away, I couldn't imagine going anywhere else."

"We had a special team on and off the ice," he continued. "I don't want to miss out on being apart of this group again. I want to help this team finish what was taken from us last year. Boo Covid, Go Rabbits!"

Danbury is expected to release upcoming ticket information and scheduling for the 2020-21 season shortly. The team will be hosting a virtual meet-and-greet with new head coach Anthony Bohn Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1pm on their Youtube channel.

