Hat City PT to Serve as Hat Tricks Medical Team

August 9, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - Hat City Physical Therapy will serve as the official medical staff of the Danbury Hat Tricks for the 2021-22 season.

Hat City Physical Therapy will provide athletic trainers and support for Hat Tricks players who throughout the course of the season.

The staff at Hat City Physical Therapy is led by Dr. Lee Day. Day has provided care for multiple professional sports teams including the New York Giants, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and served as a consultant for the New York Mets. He is the Medical Doctor and Team Doctor for the Hat Tricks.

As the official physical therapist of the team, the Hat Tricks players will have access to world-class care whether they are injured or just dealing with the normal wear and tear of a hockey season.

The staff at Hat City PT has a wealth of experience and provides great care for the Hat Tricks players and the community.

Learn more or schedule your appointment at Hat City Physical Therapy by visiting its website at hatcityphysicaltherapy.com or calling 203-748-4278.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.