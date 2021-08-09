Prowlers and McLaren Continue Partnership

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce that we have continued our partnership with the McLaren Hospital network in Port Huron.

They have been a great partner to us over the past few years, and we know this continued partnership will be a great help to both the Prowlers and McLaren.

When you come to see the Prowlers in action, you will see McLaren all over the arena; they are front and center on the scoreboard and center ice.

Come out and support the Prowlers and McLaren as the season is right around the corner. Early bird tickets are still available until August 31st. Please get in touch with the McMorran Box Office at (810) 985-6166 to take advantage of this offer.

Lastly, a reminder we have our Free agent camp from October 1st - October 3rd. If you think you've got what it takes to be a prowler, show us what you got. You can sign up for camp under the Free Agent Showcase tab at phprowlers.com.

