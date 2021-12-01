Hat City Hero Spotlight: CJ Arconti

The Hat Tricks will honor all active and retired military personnel with Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Dec. 4th.

Danbury native CJ Arconti grew up going to Danbury Trashers games with his dad, Chris. CJ always loved sports and being part of a team.

At 25-years-old, Arconti wanted to experience being part of a team again. He decided to join the United States Marine Corps.

From 2014-2019, Arconti served as a Marine based out of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina as part of the 2nd ANGLICO Unit.

"It was great being a part of something bigger than myself," said Arconti on his service.

He spent his service-time as a Joint Fires Observer and Machine Gunner in support of the NATO Operation: Resolute Support in Afghanistan.

"I made great friends and we were in some dangerous situations, but being part of a brotherhood and having each other's back was a great feeling," Arconti exclaimed.

Arconti finished his service in 2019 with multiple honors, including medals for Navy and Marine Corps Achievement, Marine Corps Good Conduct, Afghanistan Campaign with 1 Star and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He also received the Combat Action Ribbon.

He is honored to be recognized by the community he grew up in.

"The sacrifices that service people make takes a toll on you, but being able to get back into the community and feel connected and supported is really important," Arconti said.

Arconti currently works as a Personal Trainer at Platinum Fitness in Danbury.

The Hat Tricks will honor Arconti and all active and former military personnel on Saturday with a free ticket to the game. Register for yours at danburyhattricks.com/military.

The Hat Tricks invite all service people to share their stories on social media with #HatCityHeroes.

