Former NHL Public Address Announcer to Provide PA this Weekend

December 1, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to host former NHL Public Address Announcer Kevin Clark as a guess announcer for this weekend's series against Delaware.

Clark served as an NHL Public Address announcer for 14 years and was a guest public address announcer for a Danbury Whalers game in 2012.

"Returning to Danbury for the first time since 2012 and getting to announce some hockey is something I am really looking forward to," said Clark. "The fans there are very passionate and as an announcer it was very easy to feed off of that energy. Hopefully, we can keep the fans fired up and bring home a couple of wins over Delaware."

Kevin Clark has been a professional PA announcer since 1999, when he got his start in baseball with the New Jersey Cardinals of the NY-Penn League.

"I'm also looking forward to working for my first boss in sports, Herm Sorcher," Clark added. "He gave me my first break back in 1999 with the New Jersey Cardinals and I learned so much in my two years under his tutelage."

Clark will announce both games of this weekend's series against the Thunder.

