Haseley Promoted to White Sox on Monday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - OF Adam Haseley was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Haseley, 27, is batting .277 (38-for-137) with 21 runs scored, nine doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases in 35 games with the Knights this season. This is his second promotion of the season to Chicago. The Orlando, FL native hit .222 (8-for-36) with six runs scored, two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base with the White Sox in 26 games during his first stint earlier this year.

This season, a total of 14 players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2), C Carlos Pérez (May 7), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21) and INF Zach Remillard (June 15).

Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

