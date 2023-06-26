Michael Soroka Named IL Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25 (6.26.23)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Michael Soroka the International League Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25, 2023.

The 25-year-old Soroka pitched once during the week, turning in a near no-hitter and a 7.0-inning complete-game effort in game two of a doubleheader on June 22 vs. Jacksonville. He struck out a season-high nine in the outing, holding the Jumbo Shrimp to one run on one hit and two walks in the Stripers' 8-1 victory. After tossing 6.2 no-hit innings to stand one out away from the first 7.0-inning no-hitter in Gwinnett history, Soroka yielded a solo home run to Austin Allen. He then struck out Jerar Encarnacion to end the game.

It was the third complete game of Soroka's professional career, all of which are 7.0 innings (also on June 28, 2016 with Class-A Rome at Kannapolis and April 23/2018 with Gwinnett at Rochester).

Soroka is the first Striper to earn an IL Player or Pitcher of the Week award this season, the 50th to do it in Gwinnett history (since 2009). It is also the first IL weekly award of his career.

In 11 starts with the Stripers overall this year, Soroka is 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA (20 ER in 54.1 IP), 1.14 WHIP, .215 BAA, and 8.78 SO/9.0 IP ratio.

Soroka and the Stripers begin a six-game road series against the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Wednesday, June 28 at 2:07 p.m. ET. Listen to the game online at MyCountry993.com or watch on the Bally Live app.

