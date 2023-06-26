Bisons RHP Yosver Zulueta Named to 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Today Major League Baseball announced that RHP Yosver Zulueta has been selected to represent the American League at the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game as part of MLB All-Star festivities at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA on July 8.

The 25-year-old was also selected to represent the AL and Toronto Blue Jays in the game last season in Los Angeles. Zulueta was credited with the victory in the AL Futures 6-4 win over the NL Futures by recording an out in the bottom of the second inning, needing just one pitch for the inning-ending out.

Zulueta entered the 2023 season as the Blue Jays third ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 outings for the Buffalo Bisons, including seven starts, this season totaling 37.1 innings pitched. In June, the Remedios, Cuba native is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 10 outings. He has racked up 42 strikeouts in his first full season at Triple-A with Buffalo.

His first career Triple-A victory came on May 25 in a relief appearance against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Zulueta was originally signed by the Blue Jays to a Minor League contract on June 11, 2019. He has made a total of 45 Minor League appearances in parts of three seasons, including 26 with the Herd.

The Futures Game will be streamed on Peacock at 7:00 p.m. ET, on July 8.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.