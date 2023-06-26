Rodríguez Selected to SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

INDIANAPOLIS - Major League Baseball today announced that Indians switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez was among the first six players selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, making him the second player in the last two seasons from Indianapolis to earn a roster spot, alongside Mike Burrows in 2022. The seven-inning, prospect-loaded contest in National League vs.

American League format will take place on Saturday, July 8, at 7 PM ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Later today, full rosters for both squads will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:15 PM ET.

Rodríguez, who is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has played in 56 games with Indianapolis this season. He is hitting .248 (56-for-226) with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 31 RBI.

The 23-year-old put together one of the most impressive campaigns in all of minor league baseball last year. At High-A Greensboro (88 games), Double-A Altoona (31 games) and Triple-A Indianapolis (six games), he finished the season with a cumulative .323 batting average (148-for-458), 39 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 95 RBI and .997 OPS, and was named the Pirates' Young Bucs Honus Wagner Player of the Year.

Rodríguez was acquired by Pittsburgh from the Mets in a three-team, seven-player deal that saw left- handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi go from San Diego to New York (NL), right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove go from Pittsburgh to San Diego, and right-handed pitchers David Bednar and Drake Fellows, left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz and outfielder Hudson Head go from San Diego to Pittsburgh. He was originally signed by New York (NL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018, out Santiago, Dominican Republic.

