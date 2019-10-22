Hartford Yard Goats Selected to Host 2021 Eastern League All-Star Game

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that the Eastern League of Professional Baseball has selected the Yard Goats and the city of Hartford to host the 2021 Eastern League All-Star Game. The 2021 Eastern League All-Star Game will be a multi-day event, showcasing the Yard Goats franchise, as well as the Greater Hartford region, and will take place at Dunkin' Donuts Park in July of 2021. The announcement was made at a Press Conference today at Dunkin' Donuts Park with Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont, Mayor of Hartford Luke Bronin, Eastern League President Joe McEacharn, Yard Goats owner Josh Solomon and Yard Goats President Tim Restall. It will be the first time in Eastern League All-Star history that the game will be played in Hartford.

"We are honored that the Eastern League selected the Yard Goats and City of Hartford as hosts for the 2021 Eastern League All-Star Game at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This speaks volumes about this community and our wonderful fans, and we look forward to putting on a great show."

The Eastern League All-Star Game is the marquee event each summer featuring the Eastern Division against the Western Division with at least one player from each team represented. The Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates all have affiliates in the Eastern League. Some Major League All-Stars to recently play in the Eastern League include: OF David Dahl (Hartford & Rockies), Mookie Betts (Portland & Red Sox), Aaron Judge (Trenton & Yankees), and Noah Syndergaard (Binghamton & Mets).

"The decision to bring the 2021 Eastern League All-Star game to Hartford reflects the complete community engagement the Yard Goats achieve," Eastern League President Joe McEacharn said. "The nature of the multiple community opportunities will serve as additional tools to reach out and touch the entire community and really impact the lives of every walk of life in the Hartford area. The Yard Goats ownership and management made a compelling case on the impact their very significant investment to host the game can have in greater Hartford. We couldn't be more proud to be part of that effort and look forward to an amazing time in the summer of 2021!"

The Yard Goats will announce the date and time of the 2021 Eastern League All-Star Game, pregame and post-game festivities, promotions and ticket information for the multi-day event at a later time. The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

