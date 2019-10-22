Grand Slam We Care Foundation Makes Donation to Support American Red Cross - Puerto Rico

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce that The Grand Slam We Care Foundation, the Thunder's 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, has made a $2,000 donation in support of on-going relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

As part of the Thunder's participation in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion campaign, the franchise raised money through ticket fundraisers, 50-50 donations and special experiences in the ballpark to support the American Red Cross' Puerto Rico chapter in their on-going relief efforts.

"One of the most rewarding parts of my time here at the Thunder has been the impact our organization can make on communities not only right here in Mercer County, but, in communities that are important to our fans," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "Once we started to engage with our local Latino community we found that a program of this nature would be paramount to them and I am thrilled that our Grand Slam We Care Foundation could find a way to support the American Red Cross' Puerto Rico chapter in their continued relief efforts for those affected in their community."

El Trueno de Trenton took the field for four games during the 2019 season and will once again take the field in 2020. Dates for next season will be announced at a later date as part of the 2020 Promotional Schedule.

