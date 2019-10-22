Book a Holiday Event in the Duck Club by Firestone at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - As baseball season concludes, Canal Park's premier event space is ready for the holiday season on the horizon. Groups, organizations and businesses are booking their holiday season events in the Duck Club by Firestone at Canal Park.

The unique climate-controlled event space is the perfect spot for a celebration or business gathering. The Duck Club by Firestone features a flexible chef-driven catering menu, state-of-the-art AV and unprecedented views of Canal Park. This premier event facility provides space to host everything from small intimate gatherings, to corporate events, receptions and so much more.

"Canal Park is a unique gathering place beyond just the baseball season, and the Duck Club by Firestone provides everything to make a holiday celebration memorable," said RubberDucks Director of Premium Experience Sam Dankoff. "We enjoy hosting a full lineup of special occasions throughout the year, and we look forward to sharing the holiday season with our guests in the Duck Club by Firestone."

The club area can accommodate up to 150 guests. More information and reservations for limited remaining dates are available - on a first-come, first-served basis - by calling the Akron RubberDucks at 330-253-5151 or emailing sdankoff@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2020 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will open Thursday, April 9, 2020, with the 24th home opener at Canal Park on Friday, April 17. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

