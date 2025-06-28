Sports stats

USL Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletics V Detroit City FC: 6.28.2025

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video


Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central