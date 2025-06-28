Hartford Athletics V Detroit City FC: 6.28.2025

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video













United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025

LouCity's Home Game against North Carolina Postponed to 6 p.m. Sunday - Louisville City FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.