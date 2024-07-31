Sports stats



Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jamaican international Deshane Beckford scored the only goal as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Trinity Health Stadium to take a must-win game and move closer to the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.
