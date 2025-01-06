Hartford Athletic Acquire Midfielder Samuel Careaga on Loan from Lanús

January 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today that they have acquired midfielder Samuel Careaga via loan from Argentine Club Atlético Lanús, pending league and federation approval.

Careaga comes to Hartford after a productive stint with Memphis 901 FC, having joined the club on loan in September 2023 from Argentinian Primera División side Atlético Lanús. The 22-year-old was a central part of 901 FC's high-powered attack in 2024, contributing eight goals towards their 52 total (seventh-most in the Championship) and a third place finish in the Western Conference. Over 39 appearances, he scored ten goals and dished out three assists.

"Samuel is an electrifying young player who adds energy to our midfield and creativity in the attacking third," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "His knack for scoring and creating chances will be a tremendous asset, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the squad."

The Avellaneda, Argentina native made his professional debut in Argentina's top flight at just 19-years-old, signing with Atlético Lanús in July of 2022. One of the country's top prospects, Careaga saw action in 20 matches and logged an assist before his 18-month loan spell with Memphis.

