Spurs Sports & Entertainment Unveils Major Upgrades to Toyota Field

January 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced more than $1 million in improvements to Toyota Field, the home of San Antonio FC. The upgrades will help elevate fan and team experience on SAFC match days as San Antonio prepares to host marquee international soccer events at the facility in 2025 and beyond.

"As we enter our 10th anniversary season, we're excited to welcome fans to an upgraded and improved Toyota Field," said Director of Toyota Field & STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "These updates will help maintain our stadium as one the premier facilities in the USL and attract more world-class events, bringing soccer fans from all across the globe to the city of San Antonio."

To kick off the updates, Toyota Field will receive a brand-new, state-of-the-art videoboard and scoreboard display at the north end of the concourse. After hosting San Antonio's first-ever Coca Cola Christmas Classic in the offseason, the playing field will also be replaced with all-new Bermuda grass, and the upgraded surface will be surrounded by new, reinforced front row rails.

As part of the renovations to every corner of the stadium, team facilities will see upgrades, starting with new sideline benches for both teams. Off the pitch, both the home and visiting locker rooms will receive makeovers complete with new lockers, while the visiting locker room has been extended to include a coaches' office space.

The renovations are underway and scheduled to be completed prior to the 2025 USL Championship home opener. SAFC will kick off its 10th anniversary season Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field against Monterey Bay F.C. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

