San Antonio FC Transfers Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal to Lexington SC for Undisclosed Fee

January 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has transferred midfielder Sofiane Djeffal to Lexington Sporting Club of USL Championship in exchange for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval, the club announced today. Per team policy, terms of the transfer were not made public.

Djeffal joined SAFC in July 2024, posting 284 minutes in eight matches.

San Antonio FC is currently preparing for training camp prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.