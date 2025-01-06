McCabe Signs New Contract to Mark his 11th LouCity Season in 2025

January 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC midfielder Niall McCabe

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC midfielder Niall McCabe(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Niall McCabe will return to Louisville City FC for an 11th season in 2025 after signing a new contract with the club.

McCabe's deal, which is pending league and federation approval, continues the midfielder's record-setting LouCity tenure, the longest of any USL Championship player at one club in league history.

"We're happy to extend Niall for another year at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "His leadership and understanding of what it means to play for this club continues to be very important in our locker room. I'm looking forward to having him back in 2025 as we push toward winning more silverware."

McCabe, 34, is the only player from City's original 2015 roster still playing for the club. His career honors mirror those of the organization: two USL Championship titles (2017, 2018), four Eastern Conference crowns (2017-2019, 2022) and the 2024 USL Championship Players' Shield.

This past year, McCabe played in 26 games during the most successful regular season in City's decorated history, starting twice and registering his 32nd career assist as the boys in purple matched the league record for wins in a single season with 24. The team also set new club highs for wins, goals scored (86) and points earned (76).

McCabe moved into second in club appearances through the course of the last season, ending the year at 237. He's fourth in minutes played with the club, amassing 14,026.

"I'm very happy to be back with the boys," McCabe said. "It's an ultra-talented squad that works very hard day in day out. I'm ready to help this team go further in 2025."

From Dublin, Ireland, McCabe attended Young Harris College in Georgia. He now lives in Louisville's East End with his family: wife Ashleigh, son Luca and daughter Charlotte.

McCabe's return maintains the roster continuity for LouCity ahead of the 2025 campaign, and more contract news is expected soon from the club.

Season, group and premium tickets are available now at LouCity.com. Fans can also call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to reach a ticket representative.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Wilson Harris, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Wes Charpie, Amadou Dia, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

Images from this story

