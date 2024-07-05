HarbourCats Show Comeback Spirit in Tough Loss

WENATCHEE, WA. -- Never count the Victoria HarbourCats out.

The Victoria HarbourCats battled back from an 11-2 deficit on a Fourth of July battle with the host Wenatchee AppleSox on Thursday, falling just short in an 11-10 setback.

Wenatchee twice plated five runs in an inning, in the third and sixth. The HarbourCats refused to go away, scoring four times in both the seventh and eighth innings, drawing within one run. The Cats had a runner on base in the ninth but could not take advantage of the fifth Wenatchee error.

Tate Shimao had the big blow for Victoria, a bases-clearing triple in the eighth.

The AppleSox took the series 2-1 and the season series 4-2.

Victoria outhit the AppleSox 13-10. Shimao, Gunner Antillon, Michelle Artzberger, Jake Haggard and Sky Collins each had two hits.

Antillon also had three RBIs, and Artzberger drove in two while raising his batting average to .400.

Carson Cormier threw the last two innings, blanking Wenatchee with two strikeouts.

The HarbourCats return to the friendly confines of Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP for a weekend home series with the Kelowna Falcons, evening games on Friday and Saturday nights (6:35 PM) and Sunday afternoon. Tickets are available at the gate, online at the team's official website, or general admission vouchers can be purchased at all Save On Foods in the South Island.

