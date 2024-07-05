HarbourCats Earn Bragging Rights over the NightOwls, Win the 2024 Island Cup

July 5, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - Walk-off wins, fireworks on and off the field, and tension down to the last day, the Victoria HarbourCats edged the Nanaimo NightOwls five games to four to win the 2024 RE/MAX Generation Island Cup! The HarbourCats have won the cup all three years since the inaugural Island Cup in 2022.

This season the NightOwls and the HarbourCats faced off nine times, which was an increase in games from last season and made for a great rivalry on the field. The HarbourCats won two of the first three games this season against the Owls, capped off by a walk-off win on School Spirit Day in front of 5000 fans.

Later in June, the HarbourCats opened a series in Nanaimo with back-to-back wins, increasing their lead in the Island Cup to four games to one. Victoria was one win away from clinching the cup, but Nanaimo did not go away quietly. The Owls comfortably won the next two games against Victoria, scoring 13 runs in each of those wins.

Due to a postponement caused by rain, the Island Cup came down to a doubleheader on Canada Day, with the Cats needing one more win. The HarbourCats won game one of the doubleheader holding on for a 4-3 victory. The NightOwls won game two 5-4 on a walk-off win of their own, meaning the hotly contested season series went to Victoria.

Thank you to Alex Burns and RE/MAX Generation for their incredible support.

