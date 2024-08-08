Harbourcats Playoff Tickets Now Available On-Line

August 8, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Tickets for the HarbourCats one and only HOME playoff game for 2024 are now on sale!

Note that this game is being played at SERAUXMEN STADIUM in Nanaimo (745 Third St.), as the HarbourCats have been evicted from Wilson's Group Stadium so as to make way for the CFL game on August 31st.

The HarbourCats hope to see as many fans as possible in Nanaimo to replicate that special Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park atmosphere on the road, and to support Todd Haney's team on their quest for a Championship!

DETAILS:

North Division Championship Series Game 1

Wenatchee AppleSox vs Victoria HarbourCats

Saturday, August 10, 2024 6:35PM

Serauxmen Stadium, 745 Third Street

You can also call the HarbourCats office at 778-265-0327 to order over the phone, or pop in to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street. Open today and tomorrow 9AM to 5PM. And Saturday 9AM to NOON.

You can also get tickets at the gate in Nanaimo.

NEED A RIDE?? WE HAVE YOU COVERED!

Wilson's Transportation is offering BUS transport to Nanaimo for fans who want to get to the game. The bus will depart from Gate 3 of the Save on Foods Memorial Centre Arena at 3:30 pm on Saturday and bring fans back after the game. The cost for a game ticket and transportation is $50.00 per person. If you just need a bus ride, it is $25.00 per person. If you are interested in this, please call the office at 778-265-0327 to book ASAP!

Keep an eye on our social media for further details!

