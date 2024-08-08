HarbourCats Gear Up for Playoffs With 11-8 Win

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats sent their fans home happy on Passion Sport's Fan Appreciation Night, beating the Corvallis Knights 11-8 to wrap up the regular season.

The game could not have started any worse for the home team as they found themselves behind 6-0 after the top of the first inning.

Brooks Brewster (Panola College) started the game for the HarbourCats but only lasted four batters. He could not find the zone walking three Knights and hitting another. Willem Heilker (Everett CC) came into the bases-loaded jam and didn't fare much better, giving up three RBI singles and walking a pair.

Michael Crossland (UC San Diego), the HarbourCats 2024 MVP, led off the bottom half with a solo home run, his fourth of the season. Later in the inning Ryan Deagle (Golden Tide) drove home his first of two runs in the game to make it 6-2.

Todd Haney's team finishes with a 29-25 overall record in the 2024 regular season (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

The Cats' offence kept things rolling in the bottom of the second inning. After Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish) and Sky Collins (Fresno State) hit back-to-back RBI doubles to tie the game 6-6.

After the frantic first, Heilker settled in throwing a scoreless second and third inning. Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) had his best outing of the season pitching three scoreless innings while striking out a season-high three batters.

Kerim Orucevic (UC San Diego) broke the tie in the fifth inning with a clutch two-out double off the wall in right field, his second double of the season.

The HarbourCats scored three more in the sixth inning to increase their lead to 10-6 including Hall's second RBI double of the game for his third RBI.

Collins, who had a three-hit night, made it 11-6 in the seventh with an RBI infield single. The outfielder wraps up his regular season with a .304 batting average in a team-leading 45 games played.

The Victoria HarbourCats 2024 award winners (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

The Knights scored twice in the eighth cutting the Cats lead to 11-8. Taylor Franklin (George Fox) made his third appearance for the HarbourCats and pitched the final two innings giving up two runs on two hits while striking out one.

In addition to Crossland's MVP award, before the game started Carson Cormier was named HarbourCats Pitcher-of-the-Year and Jai Berezowski was the recipient of the Community Service Award. Congratulations to all three players and thank you for your contributions to the HarbourCats on and off the field!

The HarbourCats playoff run starts on Saturday as they host game one of the Divisional Series against the Wenatchee AppleSox at Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo.

Thanks to Wilson's Transportation and the City of Victoria, there will be two buses available to HarbourCats fans who wish to attend the game. To purchase and reserve your bus tickets you can call the HarbourCats office at 778-265-0327 or come to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

The HarbourCats hope to see as many fans as possible in Nanaimo to replicate that special Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park atmosphere on the road, and to support Todd Haney's team on their quest for a Championship!

