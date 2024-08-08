AppleSox Fall in Extras at Bend

August 8, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox could not hang on to a lead midway through the game and fell to the Bend Elks, 8-7, in 11 innings Wednesday night at Vince Genna Stadium.

Wenatchee (34-19, 16-10 second half) led 5-1 after four-and-a-half innings but surrendered six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game. They drew 12 walks, one off matching their single-game high this summer.

Cooper Whitton led the AppleSox at the plate with a three-hit, 3-RBI night. He hit an RBI single in the first to score Wenatchee's first run of the game before plating their final runs on a 2-RBI double in the sixth.

Braiden Boyd tossed a career-high five innings in his second start and team-leading 13th appearance. He struck out four and only allowed four hits.

Whitton and Jake Larson hit back-to-back two-out RBI singles in the first inning to Wenatchee up 2-0 early. The AppleSox surrendered one run in the bottom of the first but plated the next three runs thanks to back-to-back doubles by Cam Hoiland and Kanoa Morisaki to open the second and then a strange sequence in the fourth. Hoiland and Morisaki both moved 90 feet on a wild pitch but then Hoiland came in to score on a lackadaisical throw to third after the ball was retrieved. Max Hartman singled in Morisaki on the next pitch to put the AppleSox up four runs.

The Elks scored twice in the fifth and then five times in the sixth to tie the game up. They plated the winning run thanks to three walks and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th.

The AppleSox wrap up the regular season on Thursday night at 6:35. Wenatchee locked up the best records in the North Division in the first half and second half for the first time since the two-half playoff format was adopted in 2016. The AppleSox will face the Victoria HarbourCats this weekend in the North Division Series. Game 2 is Sunday night at 6:35 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium and tickets are available at AppleSox.com/schedule.

