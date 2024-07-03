HarbourCats Open Road Trip with a Bushel of Runs and a Win

July 3, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







WENATCHEE, WA. -- It sure wasn't a masterpiece, but it got the job done.

The Victoria HarbourCats opened a three-game road series in central Washington with a 12-9 win over the host Wenatchee AppleSox, a game that included a combined nine errors.

The HarbourCats outhit the AppleSox 12-11 and their three errors felt manageable compared to the six committed by Wenatchee.

The HarbourCats erupted for five runs in the third and then later had back-to-back three-run innings to account for most of the damage. Shortstop Tyrus Hall was 3-6 with three runs driven in, while Michelle Artzberger and Tate Shimao both had two hits and two driven in. Designated hitter Cam Schneider also added a pair of hits.

Jagger Beck started on the mound for the HarbourCats in dusty and windy Wenatchee pitching three innings allowing one earned run, the only one Victoria would allow before the ninth inning.

Dom Corgiat and Nick Frers followed Beck, and then Australian Luke Hayhow made his WCL regular season debut but struggled with control in the ninth inning, opening a late door for the AppleSox. Kade Douglas came on to finish the job.

The HarbourCats will play again Wednesday night in Wenatchee at 6:35 PM and then close off the series on Thursday before traveling back to the island for a weekend series with the Kelowna Falcons. Friday and Saturday are both 6:35 PM start times and Sunday's 1:05 PM game is Harvey the HarbourCats birthday! Don't miss the chance to celebrate the best mascot in the WCL. Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

The HarbourCats are now 15-13 on the season and have begun the second half of the WCL regular season schedule.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.